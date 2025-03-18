Steel prices climb as ‘safeguard’ duty looms, user industries warn of cost inflation
Summary
- Industries that use steel as an input have opposed such a duty, arguing that their raw material bills will become steeper.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Prices of steel in the domestic market have climbed 3-4% in recent weeks on expectations of imposition of a 15% safeguard duty on the import of the crucial alloy, sparking concerns of cost inflation for user industries such as consumer durables, automakers, as well as infrastructure and real estate companies.