Industry
Indian steelmakers, already reeling under lower prices, brace for impact of Trump's 25% tariff
SummaryWhile the steel secretary downplayed the impact of the US tariff, domestic producers fear price drops and market distortions from increased imports, particularly as India becomes a target for surplus steel.
Indian steelmakers, already impacted by rising imports and shrinking domestic prices of the alloy, are now staring at more turbulence after the US slapped a 25% tariff on all its steel and aluminium imports.
