The US, the world’s largest importer of steel, bought 22.2 million tonnes of steel from overseas in 2024, as per data from BigMint. More than half of this came from its top three suppliers – Canada, Mexico and Brazil. South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan cumulatively accounted for another 5.2 million tonnes – almost a quarter of US’ steel imports. India accounted for less than 1% of US’ steel imports.