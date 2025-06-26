Six more locations for monster reserves to stock up crude oil for India
26 Jun 2025
Strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) are critical to stock up crude oil to ride out shocks. Now, India is planning six more such locations to house oil reserves, and Engineers India Ltd is studying the feasibility.
India is doubling down to build new strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) at six proposed locations in the quest for energy security in a volatile world, two people aware of the development said. Emergency oil reserves that are stocked up while prices are low and released at times of exigencies are crucial for the world's third-largest energy consumer, which imports 85% of its crude requirements.
The government has asked state-run Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to make detailed feasibility reports (DFRs) to build such new reserves at six locations, two people aware of the development said.
