Streaming platform promotions fetch big bucks for celebrities

Such collaborations work perfectly well for both parties because they amplify the voice of the platform in consumers’ minds and are a matter of prominence for the celebrities that get featured too, said Sonya V Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza, founders of M5 Entertainment, a celebrity and brand collaboration agency. “There is appeal for a platform in getting celebrities on board that otherwise may not be currently associated with it through specific content plans, it is a form of validation. For a celebrity, there is appeal in being part of conversations that revolve around this business that also open up avenues for future collaborations," Kapoor and Mendoza said.