Streaming platforms opt for weekly episodes to boost viewer retention

Streaming platforms have begun serialising their shows, instead of releasing all episodes of an entire season in one go, in a shift of strategy aimed at boosting subscriber retention.

The traditional streaming model involved binge-watching that allowed viewers to consume an entire season of a show in one sitting. Some platforms are now experimenting with a more scheduled approach. This strategy involves setting specific hours and days for the release of the episodes.

For instance, Netflix is set to premiere Kapil Sharma’s new comedy show every Saturday evening, while SonyLIV has adopted this format for its latest original, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Disney+ Hotstar has introduced shows like Criminal Justice Season 3, Aakhri Sach, and Lootere in a weekly format, and TVF’s (The Viral Fever) latest show, Very Parivarik, will also be available on its YouTube channel on a weekly basis.

Experts in the media and entertainment industry say this approach aims to ensure viewers return to the service regularly, helping retain subscribers at a time growth in paid memberships has plateaued.

To be sure, in the past, international shows like Game of Thrones, and its prequel House of the Dragon, have introduced weekly episodes.

Increasingly referred to as ‘TV+’, the model not only fosters prolonged cultural conversations, but is also particularly effective with non-fiction content. However, it risks losing viewer interest if the content is not deemed valuable or interesting. Streaming services are now exploring series with 50-100 episodes that serve as a bridge between traditional TV and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

“Hotstar started this 'TV+' model, blending traditional TV scheduling with on-demand viewing to spark round-the-clock interest and engagement. Our experiment with tailored release strategies for shows across languages has helped increase the longevity of those titles. We have explored this format for new shows and returning seasons and the results have been positive," said Gaurav Banerjee, head, content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM (Hindi-speaking market) entertainment network, Disney Star.

Keerat Grewal, head of business development (streaming, TV & brands) at Ormax, a media consulting firm, concurs that the OTT industry is evolving strategies to maintain subscriptions and foster platform loyalty. “With the rising trend of connected TVs, dropping episodes at fixed times on certain days seems like a strategy to combat linear television on the connected TV set," Grewal pointed out.

Recognizing a significant audience segment that prefers family-friendly, TV-like content over the more explicit offerings of some OTT platforms, streaming services are targeting this demographic with content reminiscent of traditional TV storytelling.

Saugata Mukherjee, head of content at SonyLIV, said: “This is a category of shows that’s closer to the kind of storytelling Indians are used to. We believe there is a gap to be plugged into as far as this crossover from TV is concerned, as viewers buy more connected TV sets and still watch content together at home."

By design, shows featuring 50 or 100 episodes are intended to be consumed over time rather than in a single sitting. However, these shows will not follow unending formats like television, Mukherjee added, and will have a definite beginning and end, spanning four to five months, encouraging a regular viewing pattern.

SonyLIV has received a positive response for Raisinghani vs Raisinghani and is premiering another show titled Adrishyam next month.

Industry experts highlight that these strategies are partly in response to the realization that the potential for gaining new paid subscribers has its limits. The focus has shifted towards retaining subscribers and ensuring they remain engaged with the platform.

“These shows (whose episodes are dropped periodically) spark week-long conversations and give you an opportunity to grow. In fact, some of the older episodes may get picked up when a new one does well," said Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and CEO of youth media start-up Yuvaa whose talk show Be A Man Yaar dropped weekly episodes on YouTube last year. The company will continue to follow the format for its upcoming shows, Taneja said.

