Streaming services boost ancillary content in thriving creator economy

“Since the pandemic, a lot of the silos between film, TV and OTT have also blurred and the traditional promotion and release cycles have had to be reinvented. Leveraging the inherent pop culture opportunity and the fandom that exists on the platform, is a huge opportunity to break through. This is true not just for the shows, but also for talent to connect with audiences, jump on trends for promotions, share BTS (behind-the-scenes) from months before," Chopra said.