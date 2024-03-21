Active Stocks
Streaming wars: Niche platforms champion regional flicks

Lata Jha

While occasional picks from Punjabi or Marathi cinema find a spot on major platforms including ZEE5 and JioCinema, opportunities for smaller regional language films is limited to niche players.

Major platforms are clearly prioritizing big-budget films, primarily in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (Photo: iStock)Premium
New Delhi: With mainstream over-the-top (OTT) services prioritizing movies with a broader audience appeal, primarily in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, niche local language platforms are stepping up to help smaller regional film industries, such as Bangla, Gujarati, and Marathi, find a place in the digital streaming landscape.

According to trade experts, Bollywood and the two dominant film industries down south lead viewership charts for most streaming services, leaving smaller regional films vying for nationwide attention. 

This trend has prompted smaller OTT platforms to seize the opportunity to carve out a niche by acquiring some of these films, albeit at lower rates.

“The top three or four platforms are not interested in looking at regional content, except in southern languages. In such a scenario, the ability to cater to specific dialects (by showcasing content made in less mainstream languages) works as a differentiating factor for some platforms," said Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Planet Marathi. 

While major players stay away from directly competing with language-specific OTT platforms, these niche platforms benefit from catering to an underserved diasporic population seeking content in their native language, Bardapurkar added.

A regional film producer, seeking anonymity, said major platforms are clearly prioritizing big-budget films, primarily in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

For instance, Netflix has premiered titles such as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Dunki, Vijay's Leo, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Additionally, the platform has acquired Pushpa 2, a sequel to Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster, alongside Vijay's Greatest Of All Time and Jr NTR's Devara.

Amazon Prime Video has also disclosed plans to premiere Shahid Kapoor's Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, and Ranveer Singh's Don 3 post theatrical release. Other titles include Ramcharan's Game Changer, Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Suriya's Kanguva and Housefull 5.

While occasional picks from Punjabi or Marathi cinema find a spot on major platforms including ZEE5 and JioCinema, which also have their own film production arms, opportunities for smaller regional language films is limited to niche players.

“The bigger focus is always on content that appeals to a larger audience base. Languages such as Hindi, English, and regional languages with a larger speaking population, often get more attention because of their potential to draw in more viewers," Soumya Mukherjee, chief operating officer of Bengali streaming service hoichoi, said. 

"OTT platforms may also base their decision-making process on viewer preference and consumption patterns. For instance, if data indicates that subscribers prefer content in a particular language, the platform may aim to cater to that preference," he added. 

According to independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, the popularity of Tamil and Telugu cinema stems from the success of dubbed Hindi versions, which appeal to audiences in North India. 

Similarly, Hindi films dubbed into southern languages also gain traction on OTT platforms, he added. “Punjabi or Marathi cinema, on the other hand, is not viewed as much in south India, which is a bigger market that all players are tapping into." 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
"Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming services. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time watching them, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge. Lata tries to find and write about things in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies and entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. "
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 05:41 PM IST
