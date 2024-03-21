Streaming wars: Niche platforms champion regional flicks
While occasional picks from Punjabi or Marathi cinema find a spot on major platforms including ZEE5 and JioCinema, opportunities for smaller regional language films is limited to niche players.
New Delhi: With mainstream over-the-top (OTT) services prioritizing movies with a broader audience appeal, primarily in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, niche local language platforms are stepping up to help smaller regional film industries, such as Bangla, Gujarati, and Marathi, find a place in the digital streaming landscape.