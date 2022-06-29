Structural demand drivers for commodities remain intact: Sajjan Jindal

“The future of the Indian steel industry is exciting with a steadily expanding domestic market. During FY 2021-22, Indian steel consumption grew to 106 MnT from the prepandemic level of 100 MnT. Demand is expected to grow at a healthy rate through the current decade. We view the export duties imposed on steel in May 2022 as a shortterm headwind, since they have been imposed with the objective of controlling inflation. We continue to engage with the government on this matter and believe that the duties would be withdrawn once inflation moderates," said Jindal.