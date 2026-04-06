How quick service restaurants are riding the India growth story

The range of cuisines and brands available, and the high degree of India-specific customization in place, allows various dietary preferences to be accommodated. For example, McDonald’s opened its first outlet in India in 1996, when the youngest millennials were born. Today, these millennials—entering their thirties—are more likely to seek out healthier options (Subway, Millet Express), while older millennials are likely to bring their families to outlets popular with kids (McDonald’s, KFC, Domino’s) or family-oriented Indian cuisine joints (Haldiram’s).