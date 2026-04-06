Subway—the ubiquitous sandwich shop—is one of the top US restaurant chains by number of outlets. Yet its US business has been shrinking noticeably.
How quick service restaurants are riding the India growth story
SummaryWhile Subway faces contraction in the US, its Indian business thrives. Driven by rising incomes, urbanization, and digital delivery platforms, India’s QSR industry is poised for massive, tech-enabled future growth.
Subway—the ubiquitous sandwich shop—is one of the top US restaurant chains by number of outlets. Yet its US business has been shrinking noticeably.
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