Six decades later, a sweeter deal may be on its way for Indian sugarcane farmers
Vijay C Roy , Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 10 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The Centre is reviewing the Sugarcane (Control) Order of 1966 to modernize regulations for sugarcane farmers. Proposed changes include linking the fair price to total revenue from all cane products and ensuring quicker payments, potentially increasing farmers' income.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: For India’s sugarcane farmers, this could well be the sweetest news in six decades.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story