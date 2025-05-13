Summer getaways get costlier: Airfares up 10-15% on high demand, supply woes
SummaryTo be sure, out of a fleet of 818 commercial aircraft in the country, 133 planes are grounded due to engine and supply-chain concerns. Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed parliament in March that over 680 aircraft were operational in the country.
Air travellers planning getaways during the peak summer months of May and June should brace for higher fares, with domestic ticket prices already up by 10-15% compared to last year, according to data from travel portal EaseMyTrip.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more