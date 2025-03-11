Can a scorching summer thaw India’s consumption slowdown?

“The rural sector would witness severe backlash in spending as they are much more vulnerable to heat waves in terms of livelihoods and crop yields," said Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Group. “Northwestern states, which are major rural economy spenders, would feel the majority of the brunt from heatwaves because rabi crop is largely wheat, and wheat is largely northwest." Rabi crop are sown during winter and harvested in spring.