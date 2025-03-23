In charts: What Sunita Williams' saga shows about Nasa’s private partnership
SummaryNasa started the Commercial Crew Program to build spacecraft to take astronauts to the ISS. While Boeing's Starliner faced setbacks, the commercial partnership strategy proved resilient.
When Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams and her crewmates returned to Earth on 18 March, the reaction worldwide was of relief and admiration. Their mission was originally planned as an eight-day crew flight test (CFT) of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. It extended to a dramatic nine-month journey due to technical difficulties, which laid bare some of the challenges of the space sector and the private sector’s role.