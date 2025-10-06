Sunscreens face a reality check—Indian skin tones take the spotlight
Summary
India’s first-ever sunscreen testing standards factor in the country’s diverse skin tones using a more accurate classification system. The new rules aim to ensure SPF and UV claims in sunscreens are accurate, helping consumers pick products that truly suit their complexion.
Is your sunscreen the right one for your tropical skin tone? India’s first-ever standardized testing protocol for sunscreens adds a new measurement layer for a more accurate categorisation of India’s diverse skin tones.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story