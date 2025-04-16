Superior malls to lead 70% of new supply in 2025-26
SummaryIndia's retail sector is shifting towards premiumisation, with over 70% of new Grade A mall supply expected to be superior grade. Consumer demand for upscale experiences is driving this trend, as developers focus on high-quality retail spaces to attract both international and domestic brands.
New Delhi: India's retail landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with a strong emphasis on premiumisation. According to a report released by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield on Tuesday, over 70% of the anticipated 12.3 million square feet (sq. ft) of new Grade A mall supply expected in India within the next two years will fall under the superior grade category.