Supply chain woes carry high risks, big rewards for some companies
SummarySupply chains that underpin the economy are facing ongoing stress from geopolitical tension, labor disruption and natural disasters. Some companies say they’re gaining an edge in their markets with tools aimed at managing the risks, but it doesn’t come cheap or easy.
