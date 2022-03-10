Supply disruption, rising energy costs to keep aluminium prices elevated: Icra

Given the elevated power costs, aluminium production in Europe will remain severely impacted, which is also reflected in month-on-month decline in production in recent months, the note said. Disruption in alumina supplies from Ukraine, faced by leading Russian producer Rusal, and aluminium capacity cuts effected by Chinese authorities in CY2021 to the tune of 2.0 million MT (mmt), are expected to keep aluminium supply constrained, and therefore keep prices elevated in the near term.