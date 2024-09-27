Industry
Supreme Court to rule on AERA’s powers, may lead to costlier airport services
Krishna Yadav 6 min read 27 Sep 2024, 05:19 PM IST
- The airport regulator ruled in 2021 that if ground-handling and cargo services were provided through contractors, they would be considered aeronautical services.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is set to rule on the powers of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to regulate tariffs for non-aeronautical services, a decision that could affect the charges that passengers pay for airport facilities and flying.
