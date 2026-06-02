Mint Explainer | What the Supreme Court's casino GST verdict means for India's casinos

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's online gaming GST judgment also resolves a years-old battle over casino taxation, rejecting the industry's preferred method of calculating goods and services tax and potentially increasing tax liabilities for operators.
While much of the attention has focused on the Court's decision to uphold the 28% GST levy on online money gaming, the ruling also settles a long-running dispute over whether casinos should be taxed on the revenue they retain or on the full value of player stakes.
The judgment by a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan could have significant implications for ongoing tax disputes, future liabilities and the financial position of casino operators.
Mint explains what the ruling means for the industry.