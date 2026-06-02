Mint Explainer | What the Supreme Court's casino GST verdict means for India's casinos

Yash TiwariKrishna Yadav
4 min read2 Jun 2026, 04:11 PM IST
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Casino operators argued GST should apply only to their GGR—the amount retained after paying winnings. The Court rejected this argument. (AP)
Summary
The Supreme Court's online gaming GST judgment has also settled a years-old dispute over casino taxation, endorsing a broader tax base and strengthening the government's position in large pending tax claims.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's online gaming GST judgment also resolves a years-old battle over casino taxation, rejecting the industry's preferred method of calculating goods and services tax and potentially increasing tax liabilities for operators.

While much of the attention has focused on the Court's decision to uphold the 28% GST levy on online money gaming, the ruling also settles a long-running dispute over whether casinos should be taxed on the revenue they retain or on the full value of player stakes.

The judgment by a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan could have significant implications for ongoing tax disputes, future liabilities and the financial position of casino operators.

Mint explains what the ruling means for the industry.

Also Read | Supreme Court upholds 28% GST, retrospective levy on online gaming firms

What did the Supreme Court rule?

Casino operators argued that they retain only a small portion of the money wagered by players and that GST should therefore be imposed only on their gross gaming revenue (GGR), or the net amount retained after paying winnings. The Supreme Court rejected this contention.

The Court held that GST is a tax on the supply arising from gambling transactions rather than on casino profits. The taxable event occurs when a player stakes money or chips on an uncertain outcome, regardless of whether the player subsequently wins or loses. The court stated that "GST is a tax on supply and not on profits."

The top court also upheld Rule 31C of the CGST Rules, introduced in October 2023, which provides a specific valuation mechanism for casinos. Under Rule 31C, the value of supply is linked to the total amount paid by players for chips, tokens, coins or tickets used to participate in casino gaming.

Importantly, the judgment held that Rule 31C is clarificatory and retrospective, meaning it does not create a new tax but merely clarifies how existing GST provisions should be applied to casino transactions.

What could be the impact on casino companies?

Legal experts say the ruling significantly strengthens the government's position in ongoing GST disputes by rejecting the GGR model and endorsing Rule 31C as retrospective, removing the industry's principal legal defence against large GST demands.

According to Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner at Khaitan & Co, the Supreme Court has instead endorsed a broader tax base linked to the money that players bring into the gaming system, which could significantly increase tax liabilities for the period before October 2023.

Also Read | Why the GST Council plans to review taxation of ride-hailing app companies

"That materially increases the tax base in most casino formats for the pre-October 2023 period," Bhattacharjee said.

The court has also clarified that casinos cannot deduct winnings paid to players while calculating GST.

How did the casino dispute reach the Supreme Court?

The dispute emerged after GST authorities issued large tax demands against casino operators, particularly companies within the Delta Corp group, India's largest listed casino operator.

One of the key petitions was filed by Highstreet Cruises Pvt. Ltd, operator of the offshore casino MV Majestic Pride in Goa, which challenged the valuation provisions and GST demands raised by authorities.

Several proceedings were also pending before different high courts. In June 2024, the Sikkim High Court stayed a GST demand of about 628 crore against Delta Corp. Over the years, various Delta group entities challenged GST notices aggregating roughly 23,000 crore relating to casino and online gaming operations.

Where are casinos operated in India?

India does not have a single national law governing casinos. Betting and gambling fall within the State List, allowing individual states to regulate or prohibit such activities.

While the Public Gambling Act, 1867 broadly prohibits gambling establishments, casino operations are permitted in Goa, Sikkim, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Goa remains India's dominant casino market, with both offshore and onshore operations governed by the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976. Sikkim regulates casinos under the Sikkim Casinos (Control and Tax) Act, 2002.

How large is India's casino market?

According to Credence Research, India's casino tourism market is estimated at $2.14 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to $4.34 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 8.15%.

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Goa accounts for roughly 65% of the market, followed by Sikkim at 20% and Daman at 10%.

Major operators include Delta Corp's Deltin casinos, Casino Pride and Big Daddy Casino in Goa, and Casino Deltin Denzong and Casino Mahjong in Sikkim.

Does this increase insolvency risks because of large GST liabilities?

The ruling could increase financial pressure on gaming companies, particularly those facing substantial retrospective tax demands.

Ikesh Nagpal, lead-indirect tax at AKM Global, said the judgment has brought clarity to a long-running dispute but has also raised questions about the commercial sustainability of existing gaming business models under the current GST regime.

He warned that companies may explore financial restructuring, negotiated settlements with authorities or even protection under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code if recovery proceedings severely affect cash flows.

Darshan Bora, partner at Economics Law Practice, said, “The ruling undoubtedly increases the tax burden by rejecting the GGR-based model. However, the long-term impact will depend on the incremental liability arising from re-computation and the financial position of individual operators. As such, the consequences are likely to vary on a case-by-case basis rather than resulting in a uniform outcome across the sector.”

About the Authors

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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