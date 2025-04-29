Industry
CBI to probe banker-builder ties over subvention schemes
Krishna Yadav , Madhurima Nandy 4 min read 29 Apr 2025, 09:34 PM IST
SummaryThe Supreme Court asked the CBI to form a special investigation team to examine the practice, starting with projects from bankrupt Supertech in the Delhi-NCR.
India’s top court on Tuesday ordered a federal probe into a suspected nexus between builders and bankers, in which buyers in projects that stalled later are being pursued by banks to pay loan instalments that builders had promised to pay till the apartments were handed over to buyers.
