The Supreme Court on 14 March notified a nine-judge Constitution Bench to revisit a longstanding question in Indian labour law: What legally counts as an “industry?”
Mint Explainer | Why the Supreme Court is re-examining a 46-year-old definition of ‘industry’ that could affect millions
SummaryIndia's top court will revisit a landmark 1978 judgment that broadly defined 'industry', impacting which organizations fall under labour laws and workers' access to dispute mechanisms. A nine-judge bench begins hearing on 17 March.
The Supreme Court on 14 March notified a nine-judge Constitution Bench to revisit a longstanding question in Indian labour law: What legally counts as an “industry?”
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