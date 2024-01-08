Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on 28% GST for online gaming companies
Gaming companies have filed a petition before the court on what they say are retrospective tax demands, adding up to ₹1.5 lakh crore
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the government seeking a response to a plea filed by online gaming companies on tax demands adding up to ₹1.5 lakh crore. The court, however, did not issue a stay on the tax notices issued by the government.
