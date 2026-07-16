Can music labels be taxed for promoting songs they own? Supreme Court to decide

Krishna Yadav
4 min read16 Jul 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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The verdict could affect not only music labels but also sectors such as OTT platforms, sports broadcasting, trademark licensing, franchising, technology licensing and merchandising.(AI Generated)
Summary
The Supreme Court will decide whether promotional obligations in music-rights deals amount to a taxable service, a ruling that could have implications beyond the music industry.

Can a music label be taxed for promoting songs it already owns? A Supreme Court ruling in the matter could settle a long-running tax dispute over music rights and have wider implications for the entertainment industry.

The dispute reached the apex court after the Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai, on 14 July challenged a January ruling of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Mumbai. The tribunal had quashed a 5.54 crore service tax demand against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The appeal against Zee Entertainment is the second such case before the Supreme Court. In January 2025, the court had admitted an appeal against a similar CESTAT ruling involving Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. The tribunal had ruled iIndia Sony's favour in June 2024.

Also Read | Music industry revenue is growing, but will film producers benefit?

At the heart of both cases is a simple question: when a music label acquires the copyright to songs and is contractually required to advertise and promote them, is it providing a taxable service to the film producer?

The tax department says yes. It argues that music labels may acquire music rights from film producers, but their contractual obligation to advertise and promote the music amounts to a separate marketing service provided to the producers.

Music labels disagree. Once the copyrights are assigned, they say, they are promoting and exploiting their own intellectual property, not providing a service to the producer.

“In the music and entertainment industry, it is a standard commercial practice for producers to assign music rights in consideration of a minimum guarantee, coupled with obligations such as agreed marketing and promotional expenditure. Such marketing and promotional spends are contractual commitments undertaken by music labels as part of their own revenue generation and monetisation strategy,” explains Mitesh Jain, partner and tax practice lead, Dentons Link Legal.

Zee Entertainment declined to comment. Queries sent to Sony Music Entertainment India and the tax department remained unanswered till press time.

The tax fight

In June 2024, CESTAT ruled in favour of Sony Music, holding that a music label does not provide a taxable service to film producers by advertising and promoting songs after acquiring their copyrights.

The tribunal said the expenditure was incurred to commercially exploit the label's own intellectual property, rather than to provide a marketing service to the producer.

Also Read | The internet can spot a copied tune. The law has a tougher job

CESTAT followed the same reasoning in January 2026 when it granted Zee Entertainment identical relief and quashed the service tax demand. The tax department has now challenged both rulings before the Supreme Court.

The dispute stems from the pre-GST service tax regime under the Finance Act, 1994. But tax experts say a ruling in favour of tax authorities could influence the treatment of similar copyright assignment and promotional arrangements under the goods and services tax (GST).

“Labels could consequently face tax, interest and, depending on limitation and culpability, penalties for open service tax periods. Future agreements may require separate invoicing, valuation clauses, tax gross-ups and clearer delineation between rights exploitation and producer-facing promotion,” Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co.

The impact could extend beyond music, experts said. The issue may arise in industries where marketing and promotional commitments are built into wider commercial agreements.

“The judgment could have ramifications beyond the music industry, affecting sectors such as franchising, trademark licensing, sports broadcasting, OTT content, technology licensing and merchandising, where contracts commonly include marketing and promotional obligations,” said Sachin Sharma, managing partner at KSV Tax Consultants.

Jain of Dentons Link Legal said the ruling could prompt music labels to revisit their commercial arrangements and contractual documentation to mitigate potential GST exposure. Businesses may also adopt a more conservative tax position, where feasible, to minimise litigation risks and provide greater certainty in tax compliance.

Also Read | Why YouTube music revenues are thinning as creators take centre stage

The two cases

The Zee dispute stems from the company's acquisition of music rights for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees. Under a 3 January 2017 agreement, Zee acquired the film's songs and sound recordings by paying a minimum guarantee and agreeing to spend 2.5 crore on advertising and promotion.

The tax department argued that the promotional obligations amounted to a taxable service provided to the film producer. It consequently raised a 5.54 crore service tax demand.

The Sony Music case involved similar copyright assignment agreements relating to films including Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Toofaan. The department likewise argued that the contractual promotional obligations constituted a taxable service.

About the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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