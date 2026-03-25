NHAI faces ₹29k-cr hit as SC upholds extra compensation for highway landowners

The year 2015 acts as a cut-off because this is when the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act) were extended to highway projects. Before this, land acquired under The National Highways Act, 1956 did not include benefits like solatium and interest, leading to lower compensation. On 1 January 2015, the government applied the compensation provisions of the 2013 law to land acquisitions for highways through a notification under Section 105(3) of the Act, ensuring fairer payouts.