NHAI faces ₹29k-cr hit as SC upholds extra compensation for highway landowners

Krishna Yadav
4 min read25 Mar 2026, 02:58 PM IST
logo
A 1997 amendment to the National Highways Act sped up land acquisition for highway projects but removed benefits such as solatium and interest typically available under general land acquisition laws.
Summary
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan reaffirmed that landowners whose land was acquired for highway projects between 1997 and 2015 are entitled to extra compensation, known as solatium, and interest, even for past acquisitions. 

In a setback to the Union government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a review petition filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), declining to limit its 2019 ruling on extra land compensation and leaving the agency with a 29,000-crore liability for unsettled cases.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan reaffirmed that landowners whose land was acquired for highway projects between 1997 and 2015 are entitled to extra compensation, known as solatium, and interest, even for past acquisitions.

The apex court maintained that financial implications of the judgment, estimated at around 29,000-crore by the NHAI—cannot be a ground to deny fair compensation to landowners.

Also Read | The highway to growth: Outlook for India’s EPC firms

“The grant of solatium and interest cannot be made contingent upon the magnitude of the financial burden. The Constitutional guarantee of just compensation cannot be diluted on that basis. Mere projection of financial liability does not constitute a valid ground for review,” the apex court said.

At the same time, the court placed a key limitation. It clarified that cases seeking compensation which have already been fully settled before 28 March 2015 cannot be reopened. This means only pending or unresolved cases will benefit from the ruling, while closed matters will remain undisturbed.

The year 2015 acts as a cut-off because this is when the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act) were extended to highway projects. Before this, land acquired under The National Highways Act, 1956 did not include benefits like solatium and interest, leading to lower compensation. On 1 January 2015, the government applied the compensation provisions of the 2013 law to land acquisitions for highways through a notification under Section 105(3) of the Act, ensuring fairer payouts.

What the case is about

The dispute goes back to a 1997 amendment to The National Highways Act, which introduced a faster land acquisition process for highway projects. While the change helped speed up infrastructure development, it also removed two important benefits—solatium and interest, which are normally given under general land acquisition laws.

Solatium is an additional amount paid to compensate landowners for the forced nature of acquisition, while interest covers delays in payment. Under the amended law, landowners were paid only the basic value of their land.

Also Read | Private players eye ₹1 trillion highway bet in FY27

This created a disparity. A farmer whose land was taken for a highway received less compensation than someone whose land was acquired for another public purpose such as a railway or industrial project, even though the loss suffered was the same.

How the dispute reached the Supreme Court

The issue arose from land acquisitions in the early 2000s, including one involving Tarsem Singh in Punjab. Land was acquired in 2004 for highway widening, and compensation was fixed in 2006. Landowners challenged the amount and secured higher compensation through arbitration, but solatium and interest were not granted as the law did not provide for them.

They approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, arguing that the difference in compensation was unfair. The High Court agreed and directed that solatium be paid, holding that similarly-placed landowners cannot be treated differently.

The Union government and NHAI challenged this before the Supreme Court, arguing that The National Highways Act was a separate law, and that adding such benefits would increase costs and defeat the purpose of faster land acquisition.

What the Supreme Court said in 2019

In its landmark 2019 Tarsem Singh ruling, the Supreme Court struck down the 1997 provision in The National Highways Act that excluded solatium and interest. It held that denying these benefits to one category of landowners was discriminatory and violated the principle of equality.

Also Read | NHAI's plan to let highway builders toll parallel routes is unfair to commuters

The top court noted that solatium is linked to the compulsory nature of acquisition and must be paid in all such cases, regardless of the law under which land is acquired.

Following the 2019 ruling, the NHAI sought to limit its impact by asking the court to apply it only to future cases. It argued that retrospective application would open up thousands of old cases and lead to a massive financial burden.

Earlier, in February 2025, the top court had rejected a plea seeking such clarification, prompting the Union government to file a review petition.

The judgment now ensures that many landowners whose land was acquired between 1997 and 2015 can now claim additional compensation and interest, provided their cases are still pending or not fully settled. At the same time, the judgment preserves the finality of cases that have already been settled.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics