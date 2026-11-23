New Delhi: Shareholders of companies facing insolvency could get greater clarity on their right to challenge the process, with the Supreme Court set to rule on whether those whose investments are at risk can intervene in proceedings that could wipe out their equity.
The court reserved its judgment on 8 October after hearing a challenge by Clarion Health Food LLP, which holds a 63.64% stake in fast-food chain Goli Vada Pav Pvt. Ltd. A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S. Chandurkar heard the matter.