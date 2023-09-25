Supreme Court to hear NFRA jurisdiction dispute on 13 October1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:34 PM IST
NFRA’s statutory oversight is critical for ensuring the credibility of financial statements and good corporate governance
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on 13 October hear audit watchdog National Financial Reporting Authority’s (NFRA) appeal against a Telangana high court order which stayed proceedings against an audit firm, saying the regulator, at first impression, does not have powers over audits conducted earlier.