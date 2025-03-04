Supreme Court to settle dispute over NFRA’s working
SummaryThe apex court will finally settle the dispute over whether NFRA’s structure is as per law and whether there is adequate separation of the functions of audit quality review and disciplinary proceedings
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has moved the Supreme Court seeking affirmation that its internal structure complies with the law after a Delhi High Court order last month quashed notices sent to auditors of two IL&FS group entities—Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP and SRBC & Co. LLP—saying there is no separation between the regulator’s audit quality review and adjudication functions, two persons familiar with the development said.