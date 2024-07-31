Centre opposes retrospective application of SC ruling on mining royalty case

New Delhi: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that its recent ruling, which grants states the power to tax mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, could impose a financial burden of ₹70,000-80,000 crore on public sector units (PSUs) if applied retrospectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said, without naming, that one major PSU could face demands amounting to three times its net worth, indicating that it is a profitable Maharatna undertaking.

Mehta opposed the apex court's consideration of retrospective recovery of royalties levied on mines and mineral-bearing land since 1989. He suggested that neither the states should demand retrospective levies, nor should any PSU or undertaking seek refunds. "The burden will eventually fall on the common man, as no industry can absorb this. If the judgment has retrospective effect, the demand from PSUs will be ₹70,000 to 80,000 crore," Mehta said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd., also argued that past levy demands could exceed the net worth of many companies, and that retrospective application of the judgment risks bankrupting these companies.

Conversely, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the mineral-rich state of Jharkhand, argued that the judgment should be applied retrospectively. Dwivedi suggested that past arrears could be settled in a staggered manner through installments. He also contended that claims of financial difficulty should be supported by concrete evidence and requested that companies produce their balance sheets and file affidavits to substantiate their claims.

The Jharkhand government also argued that the Court should not be moulding the relief at the instance of assessee companies that have not discharged their burden. Regarding concerns raised by the Solicitor General Mehta about the impact on the common man, Jharkhand stated that the money collected by states is also meant for the common man's welfare.

On 25 July, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court upheld the rights of states to collect tax on mining activities, and held that royalty paid to states on minerals does not qualify as tax.

Advocate General of Odisha Pitambar Acharya argued that state legislations were primarily welfare measures aimed at the tribal population residing in mining regions. He also submitted that the increase in royalties by the Union has benefited the State. He argued that the Court should not mould the relief at the request of companies who have not demonstrated their burden. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing Uttar Pradesh, noted that the state levy was upheld by the High Court and approved by the Supreme Court. All companies except Hindalco and Kanoria Chemicals have been paying the state tax.

Upon hearing these arguments on Wednesday, the nine-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on whether the judgment should be applied prospectively or retrospectively.

In the 25 July, an 8:1 decision by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led bench upheld that states have the power to tax mining lands and quarries, independent of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Royalty is not a tax: SC ruling deals a financial blow to mining firms Mint previously reported that this judgment could increase the financial burden on mining companies, potentially disrupting cash flow and leading to overlapping financial obligations. The ruling might also result in increased demands for corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments.

The Supreme Court concluded that royalties are not taxes for three main reasons: They arise from mining lease agreements rather than legal requirements, payments are made to lessors (either state governments or private parties) rather than public authorities, and royalties compensate for access to mineral reserves rather than serving public purposes.

The judgment addresses the conflict between the Union and states over taxing minerals and emphasizes fiscal federalism. It notes that states rich in mineral resources, like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, often face economic difficulties. Tax revenue from minerals is essential for these states to support welfare and services. The judgment stresses that states' rights to levy taxes should be protected from Union interference to maintain proper fiscal federalism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the court's judgment did not clarify whether it would apply retrospectively or prospectively, leading to ongoing deliberations.

The bench comprises CJI Chandrachud, justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay Oka, B.V. Nagarathna, J.B. Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, S.C. Sharma, and A.G. Masih.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna was the lone dissenter. Justice Nagarathna held that royalty is a tax and that states have no right to levy it, endorsing a 1989 verdict by a seven-judge bench in the India Cements vs. Tamil Nadu case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Nagarathna stated that non-extracting states starting to import minerals could affect foreign exchange reserves, potentially leading to a breakdown of the federal system envisaged under the Constitution in the context of mineral development. This could lead to unhealthy competition for mining licences in mineral-rich states that do not want to impose any levy.

Long-standing Issue More than 80 petitions have been filed over the years challenging the interpretation of royalties under the MMDR Act. In February, the Supreme Court commenced hearings to decide upon these conflicting interpretations and determine the rightful authority—the Union or states—for imposing taxes on mineral rights.