New Delhi: Adoption of green fuel by Indian airlines will be a key challenge for them considering the high cost structure associated with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a senior executive at Boeing said.

“Indian Oil and a couple of other producers are starting production," Brian Moran, vice president, global sustainability policy and partnerships, Boeing told Mint. “The airlines are certainly very eager to purchase more SAF, but some Indian airlines are the most price-sensitive anywhere in the world. Therefore, the challenge is to bring the cost of sustainable aviation fuel down because it currently is at 300-500% of traditional jet fuel."

SAF is any fuel with properties similar to those of conventional jet fuel, but with lower carbon emissions. Currently, aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel sells for ₹84,855- 99,793 per kilolitre in metro cities.

The government should work on a smart policy framework and support all stakeholders to promote the use of SAF, he said. “One of the biggest recommendations is to invest in SAF with smart policies that will help de-risk and close the green premium."

The Indian government is contemplating issuing a directive, making it mandatory for all airlines to use blended SAF by 2025. Also, it is formulating a framework that may enforce a phased implementation of green fuel use by Indian airlines, starting with 1% green fuel by 2025, and 5% by 2030.

While different regions of the world are using different policy mechanisms in green fuel usage, an incentive-based approach has worked well in US, Moran said. “The reality is that today a vast majority of SAF production in the world occurs in California, and soon it will happen in other states of the US, because that’s where tax incentives are closing the green premium. While other regions of the world are experimenting with a mandate, which may work, mandates themselves don’t produce SAF."

According to Moran, implementation of smart policies is crucial when it comes to clean fuel, as investors and producers need assurances that investing in production of green fuel will yield economic benefits.

In line with the objectives of the Inflation Reduction Act of the US, the Biden administration has set a target of 3 billion gallons of green fuel by 2030. To achieve the target, it incentivises producers of green fuel with a tax credit of $1.25 per gallon. To qualify for it, the green fuel should reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%. However, if the fuel surpasses the 50% threshold, an additional credit of $0.01 per gallon is provided for each percentage point by which the reduction exceeds 50% but up to a maximum of $0.50 per gallon.

According to global estimates, aviation accounts for 3% of carbon dioxide emission. However, experts said the overall impact on climate warming could be 2-4 times higher due to the presence of additional non-carbon dioxide pollutants. In fact, in 2016, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) agreed to establish a Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) framework, to set a carbon-neutral growth target from 2019 onwards.

Recognizing the need for sustainable alternatives, the ICAO has been working on approving various pathways for producing green fuel. In India, leading pathways for sustainable SAF production include the use of cooking oil, municipal solid wastes, agricultural residues, cane molasses and syrup, as well as the power-to-liquid pathway through the use of hydrogen technology. “At Boeing, we are working very hard on increasing it and making sure the airplane is capable to handle 100% SAF by 2030," Moran said.