Sustainable jet fuel tough for Indian airlines: Boeing

In line with the objectives of the Inflation Reduction Act of the US, the Biden administration has set a target of 3 billion gallons of green fuel by 2030. To achieve the target, it incentivises producers of green fuel with a tax credit of $1.25 per gallon. To qualify for it, the green fuel should reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%. However, if the fuel surpasses the 50% threshold, an additional credit of $0.01 per gallon is provided for each percentage point by which the reduction exceeds 50% but up to a maximum of $0.50 per gallon.