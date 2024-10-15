Industry
How the quick comm brigade sparked a fall in Damani’s blue chip stock
Suneera Tandon , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 11 min read 15 Oct 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Summary
- Avenue Supermarts' shares have returned over 125% to investors in the last five years, but on 14 October, they suffered their biggest single-day drop since January 2019. Brokerages have downgraded the stock. We take a look at why they fear the threat from Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: They are worlds apart, but both Radhakishan Damani and Mohammed Shafiq find themselves battling a common enemy today. Avenue Supermarts, Damani’s food and grocery retail chain, which operates nationwide, and City Food Point, Shafiq’s small convenience store in Bengaluru’s upscale Indiranagar neighbourhood, are under siege from quick commerce, a retail channel that came into its own during the covid pandemic.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less