In New Delhi, 31-year-old Pari Sarna, who lives in an apartment complex, finds it hard to shop at a store regularly and has come to lean on quick commerce for her supplies. Her most recent orders, which included soap, toothpaste, and a few snacks to justify the delivery fee, would have typically been purchased at a nearby store. However, the convenience of being able to order online with a minimum delivery fee has lowered the need to visit the supermarket. “For large monthly orders, I still use a supermarket or an online marketplace; but it’s good to have an option when I’m out of time or have guests over. It’s just very convenient," she explained.