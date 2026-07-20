From roots to riches: How Kerala-based Synthite quietly became a $500 million global supplier of natural ingredients

If you have ever used a desert air cooler padded with fragrant vetiver or sat on a balcony shaded by a vetiver screen sprinkled with water, you will recognise its unmistakable earthy scent. Perfumers noticed it decades ago and transformed the essential oil derived from the roots of this humble grass into one of perfumery’s most prized base notes, featuring in an estimated 90% of luxury men’s perfumes.
Although vetiver is native to India and derives its name from the Tamil word vettiveru, meaning “cut root”, it is the Haitian variety that has long dominated the global perfume industry. About half the world’s vetiver oil originates in the Caribbean nation, where the grass was introduced by the French only in the 18th century.
That is changing. On 600 acres of arid and otherwise uncultivable sandy soil hugging the southeastern coast of India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, a specially cultivated variety of vetiver is now grown. The essential oil extracted from the roots of these plants has made its way into luxury perfumes, including American fashion designer Marc Jacobs’ Daisy Murakami Eau de Parfum.
At the heart of that journey is a natural ingredients company headquartered in the small town of Kolenchery, about 25 km from Kochi, Kerala. Synthite Industries works closely with contract farmers to cultivate the grass and harvest its roots and then extracts the fragrant oil before it travels to Swiss flavours and fragrances giant Givaudan’s laboratories, where it becomes, Vetiver des Sables India Orpur, which in turn becomes part of perfumes sold around the world.
The vetiver project is just one example of the role Synthite plays in the global natural ingredients supply chain.
Synthite, founded in 1972, is the world’s largest producer of spice oleoresins, controlling approximately 30% of the global market. Its customers include some of the world’s largest flavour, fragrance and food ingredient companies, including Swiss giants Givaudan and dsm-firmenich, Ireland’s Kerry Group, New York-listed International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), as well as food and consumer goods companies such as Tata Consumer Products, ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and PepsiCo.
The same company that helps create a premium fragrance ingredient for one of the world’s largest perfume houses also formulated the seasoning that gives Kurkure its distinctive taste and the masala sachet inside every packet of YiPPee! Noodles. It also owns masala and ready-to-cook brand Kitchen Treasures, premium bean-to-bar chocolate brand Paul & Mike and gourmet ingredients and specialty foods brand Sprig.
In 2025-26, Synthite hit a critical milestone: $500 million in revenue.
Yet, despite building one of India’s most successful ingredient manufacturing companies, Synthite finds itself at an inflection point. “The first $500 million took us 54 years. We want to make the next $500 million by around 2030,” says Aju Jacob, managing director of Synthite. “But that journey will be very different. That’s what we are working towards now.”
The company is in the midst of the biggest transformation since it was founded. It wants to expand beyond commodity spice extracts into higher-value natural solutions, expand its global footprint to be closer to both raw materials and customers, make strategic acquisitions, and restructure the organization to set it up for its next phase of growth.
Jacob, the younger son of Synthite founder C.V. Jacob, is in a hurry to get all this done, for two reasons. He plans to retire at 65, a little over three years from now, and he wants to take Synthite public before then.