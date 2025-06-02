T20 cricket: Inside the race for the next billion-dollar league
Venkat Ananth 11 min read 02 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
The $16 billion IPL is the biggest T20 cricket league in the world. While none of the 16 other leagues that are active today are anywhere close to it, a furious battle is raging for the second spot. Will it be the BBL or The Hundred?
Bengaluru: On 25 May, Zimbabwe’s 39-year-old all-rounder Sikandar Raza made headlines, but not just because he scored the winning runs for Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Less than 24 hours earlier, he had been in Nottingham, donning Test whites for his country and fighting a losing battle against England at Trent Bridge. His frantic transcontinental double-duty isn’t just a curiosity; it is emblematic of the T20 cricket era we live in, one where jet lag is a minor inconvenience in the face of opportunity.
