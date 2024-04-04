Taiwan earthquake: Semiconductor chip makers to take a hit on supply disruptions, say analysts
The island plays an outsized role in the global chip supply chain as it is home to the world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which supplies chips to Apple and Nvidia
Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years is likely to tighten supply of tech components such as display panels and semiconductors, analysts said, as manufacturers in the global tech powerhouse restore operations at affected facilities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message