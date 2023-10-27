Taj Hotel parent posts 37% rise in Q2 profit, revenue up 18%
Even Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Bengaluru properties reported strong numbers
Mumbai: The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd which operates the Taj brand of hotels besides SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger Hotels, reposted a consolidated net profit of ₹167 crore in the September quarter, up 37% from a year earlier. Its revenue grew 18% to ₹1,481 crore, while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) was up 26% to ₹402 crore.