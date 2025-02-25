Talent Trends 2025: A recruiter’s vision on future skills

As we move through 2025, the talent landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. With emerging technologies transforming recruitment processes and shifting workplace expectations, recruiters are navigating a dynamic environment. To gain a deeper understanding of what lies ahead, we tapped into the expertise of leading HR professionals, who shared their perspectives on the key skills and trends that will shape the year.
Businesses will prioritize professionals who can work with AI, use data effectively, and adapt to digital advancements. Sandeep Kohli, Talent Leader, EY-GLOBAL DELIVERY SYSTEM highlights this shift, “In 2025, proficiency in AI technologies, data storytelling, and digital innovation will define success. Equally critical will be adaptability to hybrid work dynamics, underpinned by emotional intelligence and cross-functional collaboration, as organisations prioritise agility and resilience in an evolving market.”