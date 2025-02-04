As we move through 2025, the talent landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. With emerging technologies transforming recruitment processes and shifting workplace expectations, recruiters are navigating a dynamic environment.
To gain a deeper understanding of what lies ahead, we tapped into the expertise of leading HR professionals, who shared their perspectives on the key skills and trends that will shape the year.
The future of work will rely on finding the right balance between technology and people-focused skills. Ayaskant Sarangi, CHRO at Mphasis, emphasizes, "In 2025, the future of work will hinge on a balance between technology and human-centric skills, ensuring organizations remain agile and competitive."
With the rise of remote work, AI-powered recruitment tools, and skills-based hiring, companies must adopt a more flexible and inclusive approach to attract and retain top talent.
By staying ahead of these trends, recruiters can build a workforce that is digitally savvy, adaptable, and prepared for the future.
