Tamil cinema eyes Hindi heartland as Kanguva leads a new marketing wave

After years of focusing on core southern markets, Tamil cinema is making significant strides to capture Hindi-speaking audiences.

With Kanguva, starring Suriya, set to release this week, the film’s team is embracing a full-scale promotional blitz across northern India, mirroring the blockbuster success strategies of Telugu hits like RRR and Pushpa: The Rise. This approach marks a significant shift for Tamil filmmakers, who are now eyeing the Hindi belt with newfound ambition.

While recent Tamil star-studded films such as Leo, GOAT, and Vettaiyaan skipped wide multiplex releases in northern India and opted for early streaming releases, Kanguva is set to have an extended theatrical window.

Experts agree mass-market commercial films such as Leo and GOAT didn’t make an effort to look beyond core markets such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, Kanguva, by design and ambition, seems to fit the pan-India mould made famous by Telugu filmmakers such as SS Rajamouli, and will also see Bollywood actor Bobby Deol play the antagonist.

Eyeing the Hindi belt

Trade experts say these are signs of an evolving industry that has recognised the potential of the Hindi market and the need to reach out to wider audiences, as Telugu cinema has been doing for a few years.

Although examples are still few, Tamil films such as Ponniyin Selvan and Rajinikanth's 2.0 have found success in the Hindi market when supported by strong marketing, promotional campaigns, and a broad theatrical release.

“It’s exciting to see Kanguva embracing a robust marketing approach, reaching a larger Hindi-speaking audience. This trend signals an openness within Tamil cinema to venture beyond traditional markets, much like Telugu cinema has in recent years," said Devang Sampat, managing director Cinepolis India.

"Tamil films have a solid track record in northern India, and there’s strong potential for more success with Hindi-dubbed releases. Given the audience’s positive response to well-dubbed Tamil content, we foresee this trend growing as these films find a wider fanbase in Hindi-speaking regions," he added.

Will Kanguva turn the tide?

Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said films such as Kanguva hold mass appeal across languages, using spectacular visuals to resonate with diverse audiences. He added that many viewers in Hindi-speaking regions are eager for such experiences, making little distinction between Tamil and Telugu productions.

The success of films such as Kalki 2898 AD proves that viewers are simply excited for science fiction-based spectacles the way they would be for films belonging to Hollywood franchises such as Avengers, Puri added.

Amit Sharma, managing director of Miraj Entertainment, said earlier Tamil films such as Jailer and Leo had high box-office potential but struggled to find audiences in the north due to OTT-related issues.

“Kanguva could turn the tide and the (Tamil movie) makers could gain more confidence in the Hindi market. It has already happened with Telugu and perhaps the perception of Tamil cinema will also change going forward," Sharma added.

Sampat also said producers across the film industry increasingly agree on maintaining a theatrical release window, which he believes is essential for maximising box-office potential and establishing a balanced viewing schedule that serves both cinemas and streaming platforms.

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan stressed that collaborations and cross-market strategies were essential for growth.

“Movie industry should not be kept in a watertight compartment and such strategies should be encouraged as they are extremely healthy. The box office potential of the film becomes limitless and budgets can be increased if such collaborations take place," he added.