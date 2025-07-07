Work from Tirunelveli: How Tamil Nadu turned ghost districts into industrial hotbeds
N Madhavan 9 min read 07 Jul 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
Gangaikondan, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, has suddenly seen a flood of investments—from the likes of Tata Solar, Yokohama Tyres, Britannia Industries, Bosch and First Solar. Here’s the inside story on how and why the industrial map of the state is changing.
Chennai: Chittar Chatiram, a quaint village comprising a few hamlets, on the banks of the Chittar river, in southern Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, hides a dark history. In the 1990s, it was a hotbed for communal riots. Such was the frequency and ferocity of these clashes that residents of one of the hamlets, Karisal Kulam, chose to give up all their belongings and vacate the neighbourhood en masse in search of peace.
