Tariffs are challenging the cachet of luxury goods from Europe
Nick Kostov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 May 2025, 09:28 AM IST
SummaryThe trade war has turned a spotlight on the artisanal clusters behind glamorous goods, inviting fresh scrutiny of one of the industry’s key selling points.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
UBRIQUE, Spain—Europe’s luxury brands have long sold pricey handbags based on the mystique of where they’re made. Now the trade war is probing the value of producing in places like this sun-kissed town.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story