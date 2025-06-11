Task force on textile explores strategies to boost exports

New Delhi: The newly formed task force on textile exports held its first meeting under the chairmanship of outgoing commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal on Tuesday, focusing on challenges impacting shipments and strategies to enhance the sector’s global competitiveness, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The discussions spanned the entire textile value chain—covering skilling, labour productivity, cost structures, scaling up manufacturing, adoption of renewable energy, and sustainability practices. The task force also reviewed the effectiveness of existing government schemes aimed at supporting the sector.

Barthwal underlined that the task force’s primary goal is to establish a unified platform for addressing long-standing issues facing the textile industry, and to develop coordinated, actionable solutions with inputs from all key stakeholders.

The timing of the task force meeting is seen as significant, given India’s ongoing efforts to diversify its textile export destinations and reduce reliance on a few traditional markets such as the US and the European Union. With a vision to scale textile exports to $100 billion by 2030-31, the government is stepping up its engagement with industry players to strengthen policy alignment and unlock new opportunities.

India’s textile exports have shown a mixed trend in recent years—rising from $35.55 billion in FY23 to $36.55 billion in FY25, after falling to $34.40 billion in FY24. Traders present at the meeting stressed the need for sustained support to overcome global demand fluctuations, price competitiveness issues, and supply chain bottlenecks.

Rajesh Agrawal, commerce secretary-designate, stressed the need for continuous innovation and alignment with evolving global trends as crucial for expanding India’s share in the international textile market. “We need to think ahead and build on our strengths to meet shifting consumer preferences,” said Agrawal.

Satya Srinivas, special secretary in the Department of Commerce, added that the industry must capitalize on the government’s ongoing trade negotiations and preferential access frameworks, including zero-duty market arrangements, to drive growth.

Other key areas discussed included improving regulatory and quality control standards, strengthening logistics, promoting Geographical Indication (GI) products, enhancing productivity of natural fibres such as jute, and advancing the planned Export Promotion Mission by the commerce department.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to set up ministry-led sub-task forces, which will submit detailed recommendations to the main panel.

These sub-groups will be composed of representatives from various Textile Export Promotion Councils, industry associations, and exporters—ensuring that policy formulation is closely informed by on-the-ground realities, the ministry said.

Stakeholders said that the task force marks a renewed push to bring coherence to textile sector reforms and unlock India’s full potential as a global sourcing hub.