Steelmakers warn of Q3 revenue drop, pin hopes on Q4 rebound

Despite hints of a recent rebound, average selling prices in the December quarter are expected to be lower by ₹1,500-2,000 per tonne from the previous quarter. “This is largely because in Q2, July prices were quite high and then dropped till September. In October, steel prices started going up, but we don't expect prices in December to be the same as what it was in July," Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said at an analyst call.