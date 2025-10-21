Tax claims in India by foreign companies without office or active contracts valid: Supreme Court
Summary
A recent Supreme Court ruling allows foreign companies to claim tax deductions and carry forward losses even during inactive periods, provided they maintain a business connection in India. While clarifying benefits for MNCs, it also increases their exposure before the tax department, say experts.
Foreign-owned companies can now be treated as carrying on business in India even without active contracts, a physical office, and employees, the Supreme Court recently ruled, providing clarity for foreign firms with project-based or intermittent operations.
