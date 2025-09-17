Govt considers tax exemption for Indian seafarers to promote Indian flagged ships
Indian seafarers number about 320,000 but only 25,000-30,000 work on Indian ships because of unfavourable tax treatment, which also puts Indian shipping firms at a disadvantage to their foreign competitors.
The Union government is examining a proposal to exempt Indian seafarers who work on Indian ships from tax deducted at source (TDS), or reduce the TDS rate, to bring their salaries at par with those of seafarers employed by foreign shipping lines and make Indian ships more competitive, two people aware of the matter said.