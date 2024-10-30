Industry
With thaw in India-China ties, TCI orders two cargo ships from Chinese shipyards
Summary
- Logistics and supply chain management company Transport Corporation of India has zeroed in on China to buy two cargo ships for ₹320 crore to bolster its operations.
As India-China ties thaw, logistics and supply chain management company Transport Corporation of India has zeroed in on buying two cargo ships from China for $38 million ( ₹320 crore) to bolster its operations, especially along the domestic coastline.
