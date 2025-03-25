Industry
TCS, Infosys hop onto Adobe’s new platform to sell AI services to clients
25 Mar 2025
- TCS and Infosys are leveraging Adobe’s agentic AI push to sell a full suite of automation tools. Adobe's latest AI push makes the software maker more valuable to tech outsourcers.
LAS VEGAS : India’s largest software services firms, which have lagged their global peer Accenture PLC in selling generative artificial intelligence (AI)-based services to clients, are piggybacking on software maker Adobe Inc's platform to win more clients incorporating AI into their businesses.
