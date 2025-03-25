“We’re still about 18 months away from seeing the early signs of generative AI becoming a driver in terms of deal wins that the IT firms will report, and at least two to three fiscals before we see them face a significant impact from winning or losing out on generative AI adoption," he said. “That said, integration of generative and agentic AI in large deals being signed today is equally important for these firms as it helps them showcase their capabilities; and for their clients, it helps them future-proof their tech architecture from technological changes."