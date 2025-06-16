TCS demands better talent, offers this incentive to recruiters for right candidates
TCS , the largest IT firm, held meetings with recruitment vendors cautioning them that they need to improve their success rates; rolls out incentive program to get more offer more candidates
Unhappy with the quality of candidates being provided for hiring, India’s biggest IT services firm has urged its third-party vendors to raise their game, and promised a sweetener to help them step up. According to two vendors who spoke with Mint on condition of anonymity, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd said vendors can get 50% higher payouts for candidates who pass its quality checks.